Police: Son charged with murder after Beach Park man attacked with garden shears

A 70-year-old Beach Park man died Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after being attacked with garden shears by his 21-year-old son during a domestic disagreement, Lake County officials said.

Three hours later, Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim announced charges of first-degree murder against George W. Bryce.

Bryce, already being held in Lake County jail on bail of $2 million on a charge of attempted murder, could face additional charges, Nerheim said. Bryce will appear in bond court on the new charge Saturday morning.

Lake County sheriff's police received a report at 3:05 p.m. Thursday of a domestic battery in progress at a home on Peacock Road in Beach Park. Arriving deputies found the father lying on the floor with "multiple sharp-force injuries."

Deputies administered aid to the victim and he was taken via ambulance to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.

Deputies quickly ascertained Bryce, who lives with his father, was responsible for the injuries, Lake County sheriff's police said in a news release.

Bryce was arrested and further investigation determined the pair were involved in a domestic disagreement when Bryce attacked his father with a pair of garden shears, police said.

On Friday morning, Lake County Associate Judge Paul Novak set bail and set Tuesday, June 20, as his next court date.

Hours later, at 1:28 p.m. Friday, the father was pronounced dead at the medical center.

An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lake County coroner's office. Identification of the victim is being withheld until after the autopsy, officials said.