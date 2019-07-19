Police seize 1,900 counterfeit items at Buffalo Grove store; owner charged

Roksolana Pulley, 44, owner of Roksolana, Inc., 400 W. Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove, was charged in with four felony charges relating to the sale of the counterfeit items.

A woman has been charged with selling counterfeit luxury goods at her Buffalo Grove store after police seized more than 1,900 items, according to a Buffalo Grove police department news release.

Buffalo Grove Police concluded a six-week investigation into the selling of counterfeit goods with the arrest of Roksolana Pulley, owner of Roksolana Inc., 400 W. Dundee Road. She was charged early Thursday with four felony charges relating to the sale of the counterfeit items based on the number of counterfeit items in her possession at the time of the arrest, police said in a news release.

Police gave this account of events leading to the arrest:

Police received a call in May from the Department of Homeland Security. According to the department, high-end fashion company Louis Vuitton Malletier, commonly referred to as Louis Vuitton, received an anonymous tip that the business was illegally selling counterfeit items. During a six-week investigation, two undercover purchases were made and items were verified as counterfeit through agents employed by Louis Vuitton.

Once the items were verified as counterfeit, police were able to obtain a search warrant that was executed Wednesday. Investigators seized more than 1,900 items with an aggregate value of approximately $38,000. The counterfeit items included purses, wallets, shoes and clothing with brand names including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel and Burberry.

In a court appearance Thursday, Pulley was granted a personal recognizance bond. She is due back in court Aug. 29 in Rolling Meadows.