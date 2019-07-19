Police: Fugitive on Massachusetts' Most Wanted list arrested in Aurora

A fugitive on Massachusetts' Most Wanted List has been arrested in Aurora, officials announced Friday.

Zion Vazquez, 32. is a suspect in multiple sexual assaults against a child younger than 10 over an extended period, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora officers and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Vazquez Friday at an abandoned home on the 1300 block of Plain Avenue, the release said.

Police in Massachusetts had obtained a warrant for Vazquez's arrest in 2013, but he fled after learning of the investigation, the release said. He was added to Massachusetts' Most Wanted List on June 20.

Massachusetts State Police had contacted the task force recently after receiving a tip regarding Vazquez's whereabouts.

Task Force officers found Vazquez at the home and learned he had been using the alias Jay Medina, according to the release. He was taken into custody without incident.

Aurora officers took Vazquez to the Kane County jail, where he is awaiting transfer to Worcester County, Massachusetts.