No one hurt in Palatine collision
A collision early Friday evening in Palatine caused a rollover, but no one was injured.
Police said two vehicles were in a crash about 5 p.m. at Hicks and Dundee roads.
The driver whose vehicle rolled over exited under his own power, police said.
