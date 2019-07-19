No one hurt in Palatine collision

A collision early Friday evening in Palatine caused a rollover, but no one was injured. Police said two vehicles were in a crash about 5 p.m. at Hicks and Dundee roads. Courtesy of Antonino S. Vitale

The driver whose vehicle rolled over exited under his own power, police said.