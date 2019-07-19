Mom of girl hurt in St. Charles-area Mother's Day hit-and-run sues driver

The mother of Lexi Hanson, the 7-year-old St. Charles Township girl injured in a hit-and-run crash while riding her bike on Mother's Day, is suing for damages.

In a lawsuit filed this week in Kane County, Jessica Hanson seeks unspecified damages from Brian J. Quartuccio, alleging negligence and willful and wanton conduct.

Quartuccio, 42, of the 35W700 block of Oak Drive in St. Charles Township, is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and numerous other felonies stemming from the May 12 crash. He is next due in court on Aug. 15.

Lexi was on her bike crossing Illinois Avenue near Geneva Avenue when she was hit; authorities found a black 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck a short distance away and put out alerts on social media, prompting Quartuccio to surrender the next day.

The suit argues that Quartuccio was speeding, negligent and engaged in "willful and wanton conduct, or such conduct manifesting a conscious disregard for the safety of others." It seeks damages of more than $50,000 for Lexi's injuries, medical expenses and punitive damages.

Lexi was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and released after several days. She suffered a concussion, two broken ribs and other injuries.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

The two sides in the lawsuit are due in court on Oct. 2. A message left with Jessica Hanson's attorney, Robert Malm, was not immediately returned and she has declined interview requests.

In the criminal case, Quartuccio's bail initially was set at $500,000, but his attorney successfully argued to have it reduced to $350,000 on May 30.

Quartuccio posted $35,000 and was released from the Kane County jail and ordered to wear an alcohol monitoring device and to have a home curfew of 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., court records show.

Prosecutors argued to have his bail increased, citing a report from the court services department that Quartuccio was outside his home at 8:35 p.m. June 5.

"The defendant claimed to the pretrial service office that he was moving items from his car," read part of the motion from prosecutors.

Quartuccio's bail was increased another $150,000, and he posted the $15,000 and again was released from jail.

If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces a sentence of four to 15 years in prison, although probation also is an option. According to court records, at the time of the crash, Quartuccio was on probation for driving while his license was revoked. He also had three arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol -- two in DuPage County in 2004 and 2012 and a 2007 arrest in Kane County.