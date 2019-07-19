Marshal named for Aurora's Puerto Rican Heritage Parade

The streets of downtown Aurora will be lined July 28 with those celebrating the Aurora Puerto Rican Heritage parade. Daily Herald file photo, July 2012

Courtesy of the city of AuroraEmilio Berrios will be the Grand Marshal of the Aurora Puerto Rican Heritage Parade.

Emilio Berrios, who fought for the rights of Latino workers in the United States, will be the Grand Marshal of the July 28 Puerto Rican Heritage Parade in Aurora.

Berrios has lived in Aurora since emigrating from Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, in June 1951, according to a news release from the city.

He began working at Aurora Paperboard. A year later, he and several other Latino co-workers complained to the federal labor department about unfair and unjust working conditions.

Berrios also circulated a petition at the company, seeking equality for Latino employees. He was later elected president of the local chapter of the United Mine Workers of America; at its 1964 convention, he was the only Latino representative, according to the news release.

Berrios worked with Aurora civil rights leader Marie Wilkinson to get the local Caterpillar and Western Electric plants to hire more Latino workers.

He will be honored at a public reception at 5:30 p.m. July 23 before the Aurora City Council meeting, at city hall, 44 E. Downer Place.

The parade is organized by the Aurora Puerto Rican Cultural Council. It is part of a festival that will run from noon to 8 p.m. at Water Street Square, 65 S. Water St.