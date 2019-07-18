Lake County

Sheriff: Worker stole $28,000 from Domino's Pizza

  • Radley M. Kuersten

    Radley M. Kuersten

 
Daily Herald report

A Lake County man faces a theft charge alleging he stole about $28,000 from the Domino's Pizza restaurant where he worked, authorities said Thursday.

Radley M. Kuersten, 20, of the 11500 block of Oak Drive in Beach Park, is scheduled to appear in court later today on the Class 2 felony charge that could land him three to seven years in prison, if he's convicted.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Kuersten was tasked with taking daily deposits from the Domino's in Beach Beach to the bank. But instead of taking the cash to the bank, Kuersten over the past month stole the money and kept it for himself, authorities allege.

Detectives were able to recover approximately $20,000 cash from Kuersten's residence, according to the sheriff's office.

0 Comments
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 