Sheriff: Worker stole $28,000 from Domino's Pizza

A Lake County man faces a theft charge alleging he stole about $28,000 from the Domino's Pizza restaurant where he worked, authorities said Thursday.

Radley M. Kuersten, 20, of the 11500 block of Oak Drive in Beach Park, is scheduled to appear in court later today on the Class 2 felony charge that could land him three to seven years in prison, if he's convicted.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Kuersten was tasked with taking daily deposits from the Domino's in Beach Beach to the bank. But instead of taking the cash to the bank, Kuersten over the past month stole the money and kept it for himself, authorities allege.

Detectives were able to recover approximately $20,000 cash from Kuersten's residence, according to the sheriff's office.