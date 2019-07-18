Sex assault and child porn suspect indicted

An Oak Forest man was indicted Wednesday in a Lake County child molestation and pornography case.

Jason Akai, 44, was charged with two felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13, as well as 21 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

If found guilty at trial, Akai could be sentenced six to 30 years in prison on each count, according to the Lake County state's attorney's office.

Akai and Kimberly Schubert, 43, of Buffalo Grove were charged after the Department of Children and Family Services alerted the Buffalo Grove Police Department of a tip from an out-of-state therapist, a news release said.

Investigators looking into Schubert's case determined pornographic images had been distributed to Akai, leading to a search of his home, according to the news release.

Schubert pleaded not guilty July 10 to two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 13 counts of child pornography, the news release said. Her trial date is set for Oct. 21, and she's set to appear in court Aug. 27 for a case management conference.

Akai was arrested June 20, and his arraignment is scheduled for July 24 in Waukegan. He's being held in Lake County jail on $750,000 bail.