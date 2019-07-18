Kane County Fair continues steamy run through Sunday

It was steamy Thursday as the 151st annual Kane County Fair continued its five-day run at the fairgrounds in St. Charles.

The celebration continues with Professional Championship bull riders and cowgirls at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and a demolition derby at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fair hours are noon to midnight Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at 525 Randall Road.

For details and a complete schedule of events, visit kanecountyfair.com.