Kane County Fair continues steamy run through Sunday
It was steamy Thursday as the 151st annual Kane County Fair continued its five-day run at the fairgrounds in St. Charles.
The celebration continues with Professional Championship bull riders and cowgirls at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and a demolition derby at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Fair hours are noon to midnight Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at 525 Randall Road.
For details and a complete schedule of events, visit kanecountyfair.com.
