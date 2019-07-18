Kane County

Kane County Fair continues steamy run through Sunday

  • Zoe Johnson, 9, of Sycamore shares quiet time with one of her competition hogs Thursday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

      Zoe Johnson, 9, of Sycamore shares quiet time with one of her competition hogs Thursday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • From left, Sycamore cousins Duke, 6, Flynt, 4, Kaeden, 8, and Jaelyne Johnson, 10, partially obscured at right, stand in front of a large fan during Thursday's hog judging at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

      From left, Sycamore cousins Duke, 6, Flynt, 4, Kaeden, 8, and Jaelyne Johnson, 10, partially obscured at right, stand in front of a large fan during Thursday's hog judging at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A small crowd stays out of the sun and watches hog judging Thursday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

      A small crowd stays out of the sun and watches hog judging Thursday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Kids exercise their goats and sheep Thursday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

      Kids exercise their goats and sheep Thursday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

It was steamy Thursday as the 151st annual Kane County Fair continued its five-day run at the fairgrounds in St. Charles.

The celebration continues with Professional Championship bull riders and cowgirls at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday and a demolition derby at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fair hours are noon to midnight Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at 525 Randall Road.

For details and a complete schedule of events, visit kanecountyfair.com.

0 Comments
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 