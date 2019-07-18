Feder: 'Timing just feels right' for radio entrepreneur Sam Alex

Sixteen years after he started as an intern for a Chicago radio station, Sam Alex is the star of a nationally syndicated country music program. This week "The Sam Alex Show" began airing nightly from Nashville on stations across the country. Photo courtesy Sam Alex

Sam Alex is living proof that radio dreams still come true, Robert Feder writes.

Sixteen years after he started as an intern for a Chicago radio station, the northwest suburban native is the star of a nationally syndicated country music program. This week "The Sam Alex Show" began airing nightly from Nashville on stations across the country.

Alex, 34, born in Park Ridge and raised in Hoffman Estates, has been pursuing his broadcasting ambitions since he graduated from Hoffman Estates High School in 2003.

