Maine Township girl goes missing
Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart has requested the public's help to locate a 15-year-old Maine Township girl who was last seen around noon Wednesday.
Summer Payton left her home near Des Plaines at 12:15 p.m., according to a news release.
Payton is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 166 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black leggings and black flip-flops.
Anyone with information about Payton's whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.
