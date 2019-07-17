Lightfoot lists potential casino sites in Chicago

Chicago

Five potential sites for a Chicago casino were announced Wednesday, but one location -- the old Michael Reese Hospital site in Bronzeville -- was slammed by the local alderman as "appalling and offensive."

Alderwoman Sophia King, citing the potential negative impact, said putting a casino in a resurgent Bronzeville would be like "putting a casino in Harlem."

All five sites unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot are on the South or West sides.

A consultant hired by the Illinois Gaming Board will now study the financial feasibility of the hospital site, near 31st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, as well as four other locations:

• A site near the Harborside International Golf Center site at 111th and the Bishop Ford Freeway.

• Pershing Road and State Street.

• Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue.

• The former U.S. Steel parcel at 80th and Lake Shore Drive.

