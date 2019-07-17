Lightfoot lists potential casino sites in Chicago
Five potential sites for a Chicago casino were announced Wednesday, but one location -- the old Michael Reese Hospital site in Bronzeville -- was slammed by the local alderman as "appalling and offensive."
Alderwoman Sophia King, citing the potential negative impact, said putting a casino in a resurgent Bronzeville would be like "putting a casino in Harlem."
All five sites unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot are on the South or West sides.
A consultant hired by the Illinois Gaming Board will now study the financial feasibility of the hospital site, near 31st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, as well as four other locations:
• A site near the Harborside International Golf Center site at 111th and the Bishop Ford Freeway.
• Pershing Road and State Street.
• Roosevelt Road and Kostner Avenue.
• The former U.S. Steel parcel at 80th and Lake Shore Drive.
