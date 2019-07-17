Felon from South Elgin had assault rifle, ammo in truck, Aurora police say

Aurora police said officers found a large duffel bag with an assault rifle and more than 800 rounds of ammunition inside the trunk of a South Elgin man's vehicle during a traffic stop Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

Aurora police on Wednesday said they arrested a felon from South Elgin last week after finding an assault rifle and more 800 rounds of armor-piercing ammunition during a traffic stop.

Ryan Harnish, 38, of the 0-100 block of Warwick Court, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of unlawful use of firearm projectiles, one count of possessing firearms without a Firearm Owner's Identification card, and one count of unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition by a felon, according to a news release. All the charges are felonies.

The weapons and ammunition were found in a duffel back in the trunk of Harish's vehicle during a traffic stop at Galena Boulevard and Gladstone Avenue on July 9, police said. Harnish told investigators he was holding the rifle and ammunition for a friend, the news release said.