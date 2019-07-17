Cattle escape near Lake Villa, found cooling off in lake

Escaped Highland cattle Doris and Hilda made for quite the sight for commuters along Route 59 near Lake Villa Wednesday morning. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

Highland cattle Doris and Hilda got out of their enclosure near Lake Villa Wednesday morning and found their way to Petite Lake, where they cooled off before being returned home with the help of Lake County Sheriff's deputies. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

Two large, freedom-loving cows escaped their home in Lake Villa on Wednesday and took a dip in Petite Lake. They were returned to their home about two hours later with the help of Lake County Sheriff's deputies. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

Two large, freedom-loving cows escaped their enclosure near Lake Villa Wednesday morning, but were safely returned home after a couple of hours on the loose.

The Highland cattle -- named Doris and Hilda -- were reported missing about 7:15 a.m. from a rural, residential property on the 25100 block of Deering Lane. They wandered and eventually took a dip in Petite Lake, just off North Cedar Crest Drive.

That's where police found them. Doris and Hilda were back home by 9:15 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said.

The sight of the cows slowed traffic on Route 59, but the impact on commuters was minimal, Covelli said.

It's not the first time Doris and Hilda got loose, Covelli said. They made a break for it a couple months ago, too.

Fortunately, because of the first escape, police had the owners' contact information.

Police believe the cows used their weight to break the fence that keeps them on the roughly 10-acre property.

The cows' owner will take steps to ensure they don't break out again, Covelli said.

"The owner said she's looking into an electric fence, as the cattle are extremely strong and strong-willed," he said.