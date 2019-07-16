Police: Yorkville woman going 106 mph, 3x legal limit in 4th DUI arrest

A Yorkville woman faces her fourth DUI charge after being arrested early Monday on Interstate 88 near North Aurora when she was nearly three times over the legal blood-alcohol threshold while traveling at 106 mph, authorities said.

Gail L. Govednik, 29, of the 0-99 block of Morgan Street, is charged with aggravated DUI/fourth arrest, speeding 35 mph or more over the limit, improper lane use, and failure to signal when changing lanes after her arrest on westbound I-88 near North Aurora, according to Illinois State Police and Kane County court records.

A state trooper pulled over Govednik about 12:34 a.m. after clocking her exceeding the speed limit in her 2019 Kia Optima and wrote in a DUI arrest report that she "increased her speed to try and outrun" the trooper, according to court records.

Govednik smelled of alcohol, admitted drinking and failed field sobriety tests, according to police.

A breath test showed her blood-alcohol concentration to be .238; the legal threshold in Illinois is .08.

At the time of her arrest, Govednik had a pending misdemeanor criminal damage to property case from a June 23 arrest in Aurora, according to court records,

Govednik was arrested and charged with DUI in June 2011, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven days in jail and 18 months of conditional discharge and attendance at a victim impact panel, records show. Information about her other two DUI cases was not immediately available.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

According to court records, she was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony, in Aurora in June 2012. She pleaded guilty, received four years of probation and served 60 days in jail, court records show.

Govednik is held at the Kane County jail on $45,000 bail, meaning she must post $4,500 in order to be released while the case is pending. If she does, she is to wear an alcohol monitoring device, court records show.

She is next due in court July 24. If convicted of the most severe charge, she faces a sentence ranging from three to seven years in prison, but probation also is an option.