Police: Man in forest preserve offered kids money to change his diaper

Cook County sheriff's police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspicious person after a July 11 incident on a forest preserve trail near Morton Grove.

Several children reported the man was riding a red and black small-framed bicycle when he approached them on a bike path between Oakton and Dempster streets. According to the report, the man lowered his pants and offered the children money to change his diaper, leading the children to flee from the area.

The children described the suspect as being white, in his 20s, about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, and 170 to 200 pounds. He has brown hair and was unshaven, the release said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black athletic pants and black shoes.

In response to this incident, along with a similar one July 8 in Harms Woods, forest preserve police said they have heightened attention to the area and will increase car patrols in Miami Woods and St. Paul Woods, along with foot, bike and ATV coverage of the bike trails in these and surrounding forested areas.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents call sheriff's police detectives at (708) 865-4896.