Lake Barrington leaders looking to boost ties to village businesses

Lake Barrington's top administrator and an economic development consultant are going around town in an effort to better connect with village businesses.

Kathleen Scott, the consultant hired last year to assist Lake Barrington in projects such as finding developments that generate sales tax, said the tour recently started with the goal of meeting every village business "in a timely manner." It's part of an effort to position the village as a business-friendly community.

Village Administrator Karen Daulton-Lang joined Scott on the stops that have included KC Printing Services Inc., Joseph D. Foreman & Co. and Graphic Arts Studio.

Daulton-Lang also dropped by All American Reclaim to check progress on its move from Crystal Lake to the former Pasquesi Home and Garden building at Northwest Highway and Pepper Road. Expected to open soon, All American is billed as one of the Midwest's largest suppliers of reclaimed wood.

"It's kicked off to a very good start," Daulton-Lang said during a village board session last week. "Businesses have opened their doors to us and sat down and chatted. They weren't in a hurry."

Business owners have been encouraged to visit a Lake Barrington village board meeting to introduce themselves and watch their elected officials in action. Scott said it's an opportunity for both sides to get to know each other better.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"It was wonderful because no one had any complaints," Scott said. "There were a couple of questions and Karen (Daulton-Lang) was able to give them good answers regarding (special service areas) expiring and things like that. And everyone seems pretty content and happy and glad to be a member of the business community of the village."

In addition to the effort involving village businesses, Scott and Daulton-Lang focused on recruitment by attending the in Bisnow Chicago Hospitality Summit in late June. Hotel industry speakers such as Marriott International brand leader Toni Stoeckl and networking opportunities were part of the event.

"It was interesting to watch them interact, to interview them a little, to learn more of what we need to know here (in Lake Barrington)," Scott said. "So we learned a lot more about the development process, which isn't quite as scary as we thought, but it's still going to take a lot of time and energy and effort."

Daulton-Lang said a lot of good information came from the summit and a connection was made with the developer of a new hotel in Bridgeview.