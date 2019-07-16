Former Rep. Roskam joins law firm's government practice

Former U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam has made his next career move.

Roskam, a former lawyer who served in public office for more than 25 years in the U.S. House as well as the Illinois House and Senate, has joined the law firm Sidley Austin LLP as a partner in its Government Strategies group, the company announced Tuesday.

The Wheaton Republican lost his bid for a seventh term representing the 6th Congressional District last fall to Downers Grove Democrat Sean Casten. His ouster came as voters across the suburbs chose Democrats to represent them in the House, also knocking out former 14th District Rep. Randy Hultgren in another region previously considered a GOP stronghold.

Roskam now will join a group of professionals with experience in the executive branch, Congress and regulatory or administrative agencies who work to advise clients about national policy.

"I have admired Peter since his first day in Congress as a member of the House Financial Service Committee," Michael Borden, partner and leader of Sidley's Government Strategies practice, said in a news release. "At Sidley, Peter will provide policy and strategic advice to clients around the world who are seeking solutions to challenges emerging from Washington, D.C. He will be in good company as part of our bipartisan team, all of whom also played major roles in the drafting, enactment and implementation of landmark laws from senior-level positions in the government."

Roskam was one of the chief architects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, while he served as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee's subcommittee on tax policy. He also served as Chief Deputy Whip and as chairman of Ways and Means subcommittees on health and oversight.