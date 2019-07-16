Elgin crash victim identified

A woman killed in a car crash Sunday morning in Elgin has been identified, officials say.

Josefina Martinez De Torrez, 65, of Uriangato, Mexico, was taken to Amita St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin after the crash, where she was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Kane County Coroner Rob Russell.

Martinez De Torrez was a passenger in a 2001 Kia driven by a 75-year-old woman that struck a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 22-year-old woman just after 9:30 a.m., according to an earlier Facebook post by the Elgin Police Department. The Kia driver was attempting to turn left on Varsity Drive from Villa Street when she hit the driver of the Malibu, who was headed west.

The drivers of the Kia and Malibu were both taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. The Kia driver was said to be in serious condition; the Malibu driver had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, the Facebook post said.

The Kane County Coroner's Office and the Elgin Police Department are investigating the crash.