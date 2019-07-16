Broken gas line at Delnor Hospital campus in Geneva

People are being asked to stay away from the Delnor Hospital campus on Randall Road in Geneva if they don't have pressing business, as Nicor deals with a broken natural-gas line.

A crew working on expanding the cancer-care center building broke the line, according to a news release from the city.

The south entrance to the campus was closed.

The main hospital building, the Health and Wellness Center and other campus buildings remain open. Appointments at the cancer center have been canceled for the rest of the afternoon.