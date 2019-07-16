Body found after Aurora house fire; foul play not suspected

A woman's body was found Tuesday morning after a fire at a house on the 1100 block of South State St. in Aurora Township, authorities said.

The woman has been identified as 56-year-old Tamara Garcia, who was alone in the house at the time.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office and the Aurora Township Fire Department were dispatched at 5:37 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff.

The sheriff's office and the Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force are investigating. No foul play is suspected.

Aurora Township assessment records indicate the house is a one-story frame building, constructed in 1952. Tax bills are sent to a trust with an Oswego address.