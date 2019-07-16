Barrington Hills man identified as pedestrian killed in crash

A Barrington Hills resident has been identified as the man who died Monday afternoon after he was struck by a car in the village, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Nick Santoro, 86, was died after the collision which occurred about 5:45 p.m. Monday at Dundee Road near Potter Lane. Santoro was pronounced dead at 5:59 p.m., according to the medical examiner. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Dundee Road was closed for several hours between Bateman and Healy roads as authorities investigated the crash. Police said the driver was cooperating with the investigation.