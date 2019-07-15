Police: Woman pulled from water in Round Lake Beach dies

The woman who was pulled from the water at Lake Front Park in Round Lake Beach on Saturday has died, authorities said.

Round Lake Beach Police said the woman died Sunday morning, according to a news release Monday.

Police did not identify her.

Police initially said she was 76 years old but on Monday they confirmed she actually was 66.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said his office performed an autopsy on the woman Monday. He said his office will release the preliminary results of the autopsy and the victim's name on Tuesday.

The woman was from Mexico and was in America visiting relatives in Wheeling and Round Lake Beach, according to Round Lake Beach Police.

The woman was rushed to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville Saturday afternoon after she was pulled from the water by a lifeguard and another swimmer. The woman had been at the beach area of the park with family members.