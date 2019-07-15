Images: Suburban habitats: Readers' photos of local wildlife

Red-winged blackbird attacking a great blue heron in Batavia. Courtesy of Bill Peterson

Raccoons nesting under a pier and coming out at sunset. Courtesy of Jerry Goldner

A huge bullfrog caught, photographed and released in Charles E. Brown Park in Deer Park. Courtesy of Vijay Santha

A great blue heron flying over the waters of the Fox River in Kane County. Courtesy of Leo Estrada

A red fox hanging out in downtown Downers Grove about 3:30 a.m. Courtesy of Kevin Sheely

Close-up look at a dragonfly. Courtesy of Todd A. Sherlock

A male ruby-throated hummingbird seen in Wheeling. Courtesy of Pawel Los

A small tree frog peers out from a park bench in Bartlett. Courtesy of Gordon Garcia

A bird divebombs a bald eaglet in Mooseheart. Courtesy of Dave Soderstrom