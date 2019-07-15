Kane County

Images: Suburban habitats: Readers' photos of local wildlife

  • Red-winged blackbird attacking a great blue heron in Batavia.

    Red-winged blackbird attacking a great blue heron in Batavia. Courtesy of Bill Peterson

  • Raccoons nesting under a pier and coming out at sunset.

    Raccoons nesting under a pier and coming out at sunset. Courtesy of Jerry Goldner

  • A huge bullfrog caught, photographed and released in Charles E. Brown Park in Deer Park.

    A huge bullfrog caught, photographed and released in Charles E. Brown Park in Deer Park. Courtesy of Vijay Santha

  • A great blue heron flying over the waters of the Fox River in Kane County.

    A great blue heron flying over the waters of the Fox River in Kane County. Courtesy of Leo Estrada

  • A red fox hanging out in downtown Downers Grove about 3:30 a.m.

    A red fox hanging out in downtown Downers Grove about 3:30 a.m. Courtesy of Kevin Sheely

  • Close-up look at a dragonfly.

    Close-up look at a dragonfly. Courtesy of Todd A. Sherlock

  • A male ruby-throated hummingbird seen in Wheeling.

    A male ruby-throated hummingbird seen in Wheeling. Courtesy of Pawel Los

  • A small tree frog peers out from a park bench in Bartlett.

    A small tree frog peers out from a park bench in Bartlett. Courtesy of Gordon Garcia

  • A bird divebombs a bald eaglet in Mooseheart.

    A bird divebombs a bald eaglet in Mooseheart. Courtesy of Dave Soderstrom

  • The beautiful colors of flowers and a butterfly, seen in a suburban garden.

    The beautiful colors of flowers and a butterfly, seen in a suburban garden. Courtesy of Fred Share

 
