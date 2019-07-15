High-speed crash in Round Lake Beach leaves two with serious injuries

Round Lake Beach police are continuing to investigate a crash late Sunday that authorities described as a "high-speed, head-on" collision and resulted in a second crash.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. on the 10 block of East Rollins Road, according to a news release from the Round Lake Beach police.

A 27-year-old Beach Park man was driving a 1997 black GMC pickup truck east on East Rollins Road when he crossed into the westbound lane, colliding with a 59-year-old Wildwood man driving west a 2000 silver Toyota sedan, police said in the release.

Both drivers had to be cut from their vehicles after the truck caught fire.

They were taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville with serious injuries, but police said in the release the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police did not release the names of the drivers.

Authorities originally said one driver had charged with driving under the influence, but the news release issued Monday afternoon said no charges have been filed and the investigation continues.

In the second crash, a 2017 black Nissan sedan owned by civilian volunteer who was directing traffic was struck by a 2014 white Dodge van driven by a 32-year-old Fox Lake man who said he fell asleep at the wheel, police said. He was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.

• Daily Herald correspondent Mary Chappell contributed to this report.