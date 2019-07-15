High-speed crash in Round Lake Beach leaves two people in critical condition

Round Lake Beach police are continuing to investigate a crash late Sunday that authorities described as a "high-speed, head-on" collision.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital in critical condition. Neither car had any other passengers. Police are not releasing the names of the drivers.

Police officials said one driver was charged with driving under the influence.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 100 block of East Rollins Road, police said.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles after one vehicle caught fire.

A civilian volunteer, who was directing traffic at the time, had their vehicle struck by another car that was driven by someone who fell asleep at the wheel, police said. It's unclear if charges were filed in that crash yet, officials said. No injuries were reported.