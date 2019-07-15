News

High-speed crash in Round Lake Beach leaves two people in critical condition

 
Daily Herald report

Round Lake Beach police are continuing to investigate a crash late Sunday that authorities described as a "high-speed, head-on" collision.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital in critical condition. Neither car had any other passengers. Police are not releasing the names of the drivers.

Police officials said one driver was charged with driving under the influence.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 100 block of East Rollins Road, police said.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles after one vehicle caught fire.

A civilian volunteer, who was directing traffic at the time, had their vehicle struck by another car that was driven by someone who fell asleep at the wheel, police said. It's unclear if charges were filed in that crash yet, officials said. No injuries were reported.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Lanes close temporarily after 4-vehicle Spring Grove crash
 
Related Article
Passenger dies in Elgin crash
 
Would-be good Samaritan suing St. Charles, police officers over arrest
Related Article
Would-be good Samaritan suing St. Charles, police officers over arrest
 
Authorities: Drunken driver crashes into back of police car on Route 12
Related Article
Authorities: Drunken driver crashes into back of police car on Route 12
 
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 