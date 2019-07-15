Feder: ABC 7's Alan Krashesky documents survivor's 'Return to Auschwitz'

Over his 37 years as a news anchor and reporter for ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, Alan Krashesky has traveled the world more times than he can recall. But few assignments affected him as deeply as his journey earlier this month to the Auschwitz death camp with Holocaust survivor Fritzie Weiss Fritzshall, Robert Feder writes.

Fritzshall, 90, a Buffalo Grove resident and president of the board of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie, invited Krashesky to witness what was expected to be her last visit to the Nazi concentration camp where she was imprisoned as a 13-year-old girl.

"I was in the gas chambers literally when I was pulled out," she recalled. It wasn't the only time she narrowly escaped death there.

Also accompanying Fritzshall was Cardinal Blase Cupich, who knows her through his work with the museum.

The result is "Return to Auschwitz: A Survivor's Story," a 30-minute documentary to air Sunday at 10:30 p.m. Segments from the special are airing this week as a multipart series on ABC 7 newscasts.

