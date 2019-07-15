Transportation

FAA: No need for environmental study on O'Hare noise rotation

  • A jet passes over Bensenville as it prepare to land at O'Hare International Airport.

      A jet passes over Bensenville as it prepare to land at O'Hare International Airport. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Marni Pyke
 
 

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said there's no need to prepare a new environmental study of an interim runway rotation meant to distribute nighttime jet noise at O'Hare International Airport.

Officials concluded that "there are no significant new circumstances that require the preparation of a new Environmental Impact Statement" that could have delayed implementation of the runway rotation.

The plan would run from November 2019 to May 2020 and from September 2020 to January 2021. The gap reflects runway construction and rebuilding projects.

The interim rotation was developed as a way to give different neighborhoods around O'Hare periodic breaks from jet noise.

"The Interim Fly Quiet increases noise for some residents and decreases it for others, but the impacts would be temporary," the FAA concluded.

The O'Hare Noise Compatibility Commission proposed the interim rotation in conjunction with the Chicago Department of Aviation.

The commission is developing a more permanent rotation to operate after O'Hare's sixth and final east-west runway is built in November 2020 and an existing runway is expanded. Both are on the north airfield.

To learn more about the FAA's findings, go tofaa.gov/airports/airport_development/omp/ifq_re_eval/.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
FAA concern might mean less noise relief for O'Hare's DuPage neighbors
Related Article
FAA concern might mean less noise relief for O'Hare's DuPage neighbors
 
O'Hare runway rotation plan workshops begin Monday
Related Article
O'Hare runway rotation plan workshops begin Monday
 
'There's a lot of anxiety': Shutdown fallout grows as impact hits suburban residents
Related Article
'There's a lot of anxiety': Shutdown fallout grows as impact hits suburban residents
 
Who gets night noise? Debate on runways resuming
Related Article
Who gets night noise? Debate on runways resuming
 
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 