Palatine teen struck by boat propeller on Lake Marie

A teenager from Palatine was struck by a boat propeller on Lake Marie near Antioch Township Sunday, police said.

Authorities responded at 12:42 p.m. after an 18-year-old's leg was struck by a moving propeller after he fell off a 2005 Premier Marine Pontoon boat, according to a news release from The Lake County sheriff's office. Police said he was riding on the bow of the boat in an area not meant for passengers.

He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The boat's operator, Yinxiang Wang, 45, of Kildeer, was cited for careless operation of a watercraft as a result of operating the boat while a passenger was in a non-designated passenger area.