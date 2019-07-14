Lake Zurich's Kuechmann Park recognized by international group as an arboretum

Kuechmann Park, the little-used space at 626 North Old Rand Road which Lake Zurich recently rebranded as an arboretum, has been officially recognized as such by a major group. ArbNet is an international program of accreditation that exists specifically for public gardens and arboreta. The group's decision makes Kuechmann just the third certified arboretum in the north suburbs along with the Chicago Botanic Garden and Century Park in Vernon Hills. "Having Kuechmann accredited as an official arboretum enriches this spectacular piece of nature in the heart of Lake Zurich," Mayor Tom Poynton said. "Accreditation from ArbNet provides a level of protection to ensure this old growth woodland is conserved as a valuable natural resource for generates to follow." The village recently received a $9,000 grant from ComEd to help fund the work at the site, which includes eliminating invasive species and preserving ancient oak trees.