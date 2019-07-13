Wheeling woman in critical after being pulled from water in Round Lake Beach
A 76-year-old Wheeling woman is in critical condition after being pulled from a lake in Round Lake Beach Saturday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Authorities responded at 3:10 p.m. to Lakefront Park, where they found lifeguards and a bystander performing CPR on the woman, according to Battalion Chief Tony Carraro of the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.
Carraro said first responders then assumed medical care and took the woman by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.