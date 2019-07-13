Wheeling woman in critical after being pulled from water in Round Lake Beach

A 76-year-old Wheeling woman is in critical condition after being pulled from a lake in Round Lake Beach Saturday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Authorities responded at 3:10 p.m. to Lakefront Park, where they found lifeguards and a bystander performing CPR on the woman, according to Battalion Chief Tony Carraro of the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

Carraro said first responders then assumed medical care and took the woman by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.