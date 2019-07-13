Man airlifted to burn center after early morning Batavia fire

A 33-year-old man was airlifted to the Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for treatment of burns after a house fire early today in Batavia.

All occupants of the house in the 300 block of State Street were evacuated by the time fire personnel arrived at 4:01 a.m., according to a Batavia Fire Department news release. The man was treated by ambulance crews before being airlifted.

Neighbors had called in the fire and notified the occupants, according to the release. Fire was showing from the rear of the residence when firefighters arrived. Fire crews were able to enter the residence and bring the fire under control in 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Battalion Chief John Lucas said in the news release. No firefighters were injured.

The department was assisted by the St. Charles, Geneva, North Aurora and Fermilab fire departments under mutual aid agreements. A total of 32 people were deployed at the scene.