Drinking for a cause in downtown Barrington
Beer was the star at the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday afternoon near the Metra station in downtown Barrington.
The event also featured live music by the Barrington-based classic rock cover band Second Time Around.
And people could feel good about indulging themselves at the event sponsored by the Barrington Area Council on Aging -- all proceeds benefit seniors.
