Drinking for a cause in downtown Barrington

  Cousins Will Lichtenberger, left, and Nick Dukas, both of Crystal Lake, down their beers during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Cousins Will Lichtenberger, left, and Nick Dukas, both of Crystal Lake, down their beers during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Petya Petrova of Arlington Heights stays cool with a fan during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Petya Petrova of Arlington Heights stays cool with a fan during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Ivy Chen of Des Plaines tries a brew during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Ivy Chen of Des Plaines tries a brew during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  The classic rock cover band Second Time Around performs during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      The classic rock cover band Second Time Around performs during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Natalie Gottschalk, left, formerly of Arlington Heights and now living in Milwaukee, her husband, Jay, and sister-in-law, Sarah Neczwid, of Des Plaines, try beers during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Natalie Gottschalk, left, formerly of Arlington Heights and now living in Milwaukee, her husband, Jay, and sister-in-law, Sarah Neczwid, of Des Plaines, try beers during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Courtney Burda of Barrington has a beer with friends during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Courtney Burda of Barrington has a beer with friends during the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Beer was the star at the Barrington Brew Fest Saturday afternoon near the Metra station in downtown Barrington.

The event also featured live music by the Barrington-based classic rock cover band Second Time Around.

And people could feel good about indulging themselves at the event sponsored by the Barrington Area Council on Aging -- all proceeds benefit seniors.

