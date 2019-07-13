Authorities investigating after 3 found dead in burning house near Elmhurst

Three people were found dead in a home after authorities responded to a house fire in unincorporated Elmhurst Friday evening.

At about 9:30 p.m., DuPage County sheriff's deputies and the Elmhurst Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3N300 block of Willow Road.

Firefighters removed one woman and two males from the home who were dead.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the deceased is being withheld until the cause and manner of their deaths is determined, a sheriff's department statement read.

"Investigators have worked straight through the night and morning and are conducting interviews and handling other facets of the investigation," Sgt. Bob Harris said on Facebook. "We are working hand-and-hand with the DuPage County Coroner's Office and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and we will release more information as soon as our interviews are complete and we are confident all aspects of the investigation are complete."

Immediate neighbors declined to comment.