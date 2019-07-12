Why Lightfoot won't sign order blocking ICE from city databases

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday her refusal to sign an executive order that would add a layer of protection from federal immigration raids stems from demands that she also abolish the Chicago Police Department's error-filled gang database.

Several immigrant rights groups this week renewed their call for the mayor to sign an executive order barring the Department of Homeland Security and any of its agencies from accessing city databases. While Lightfoot promised the city will not assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the groups say an executive order would carry more weight.

Anxiety in Chicago's immigrant communities has risen this week as the federal government announced that ICE intends to arrest as many as 2,000 people without documentation beginning Sunday.

