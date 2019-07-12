St. Charles man convicted of selling heroin while on parole

A 58-year-old St. Charles man faces a minimum six-year prison term after a Kane County jury convicted him this week of selling heroin in 2017 while on parole for another drug offense.

After a four-day trial, jurors found Johnny L. Williams guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Williams sold .7 grams of heroin to another person Feb. 23, 2017, and that after the drug deal, agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Kane County Sheriff's Office and Opioid Task Force searched his St. Charles residence on the 1200 block of Indiana Avenue.

The search netted 15 small plastic bags of heroin that Williams intended to sell, prosecutors said.

Because of his criminal history, Williams faces an extended prison term of six to 30 years, with no chance of probation. He is next due in court before Kane County Judge John Barsanti on Aug. 9. A sentencing date has not been set.

Williams has a pending drug-induced homicide case in the February 2017 fentanyl overdose death of Ashley Mastel, 21, in Sugar Grove Township. His next appearance on that charge, which carries a six- to 30-year prison term as well, is Aug. 8.

"This guilty conviction is a victory in the ongoing effort to remove heroin and other dangerous narcotics from our community," State's Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement. "In the two weeks prior to Mr. Williams' arrest, four people in Kane County overdosed on heroin and died, and in 2017 and 2018 combined more than 130 people overdosed on heroin and died."

Barsanti revoked bond for Williams, who has been held at the Kane County jail since his arrest in February 2017.