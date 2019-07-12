Chicago

Sound strategy will be deployed in bid to capture Chicago alligator

  • An alligator swimming in Chicago's Humboldt Park Lagoon has eluded capture for several days.

A new strategy emerged on day four of alligator watch at the Humboldt Park Lagoon: playing recordings of baby alligators.

Herpetologist "Alligator Bob" said Friday he plans to use a device that mimics the sound of baby alligators in hopes of luring the alligator, which some on social media have nicknamed "Chance the Snapper."

The strategy has worked "very well" with wild alligators the South, Bob said, but the Humboldt Park gator was probably raised in captivity.

"We're not putting a lot of success in it," Bob said. "It's worked well in the wild, but we don't know if it'll work here."

