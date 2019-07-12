Pilot who crashed near Wheeling crawled out of plane, called 911

Investigators today are trying to determine why a small airplane destined for Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling crash landed in a forest preserve about a mile to the northeast, officials said.

The pilot able to walk away from the wreckage and call for help.

Airport Executive Director Jamie Abbott said a husband and wife were in separate Icon A5 amphibious light sport planes and planning to land together about 9 p.m. Thursday. It was not immediately known where the couple began their flight.

"His wife landed fine here and she's safe and sound," Abbott said. "And he for an unknown reason -- it'll take the FAA to investigate the reason why he went down -- but he didn't quite make it to the airport. He went down into the forest preserve."

Abbott said the plane wound up deep in Cook County's Dam No. 1 Woods East, south of Dundee Road and west of the Tri-State Tollway near Wheeling.

"He crawled out of the airplane and he made his way to Dundee," Abbott said. "He actually used his cellphone to call 911 and to call the (fixed-base operator) where he was heading. He was conscious and made it out to Dundee."

Signature Flight Support general manager Al Palicki said the woman parked her airplane in a company hangar. He said he did not have the couple's identity.

"People just come and go," Palicki said.

In addition to the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board was working on the crash investigation, Abbott said.

Wheeling Fire Department paramedics transported the pilot who crashed to a hospital. Information on whether he was admitted and his condition wasn't available. Abbott said the pilots are not based at Chicago Executive.