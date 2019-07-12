Metra BNSF trains stopped after pedestrian hit
Trains heading to downtown and back to the suburbs are halted on Metra's BNSF Line after a pedestrian was hit near Berwyn Friday morning.
The timing affects thousands of commuters riding to work downtown during the morning rush.
"The duration of this delay is unknown but extensive delays are expected. Please listen to platform announcements for current delay information," officials said.
