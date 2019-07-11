Plane crashes near Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling; no injuries

A small plane crashed while trying to land at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Thursday night, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said an Icon A5 light sport aircraft was trying to land at the airport when it crashed in the woods a little over a mile northeast of the airport, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Cody Rogers, an airport spokesperson, confirmed the crash occurred in the vicinity of the airport but said officials were still working to gather information. It was unclear where the flight originated.

Wheeling police said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane, and that he was not injured, ABC 7 reported. No further details about the pilot have been released.

FAA investigators are on their way to the site, according to ABC 7. An investigation is ongoing.