Feder: WFMT drops noon news for 'Music in Chicago'
Without fanfare, WFMT 98.7-FM canceled its long-running noon newscast earlier this month, replacing it with "Music in Chicago" on the Window to the World Communications classical music station, Robert Feder writes.
At noon each weekday, midday host Lisa Flynn presents a selection that celebrates the music community in Chicago.
"It could be a recording of a recently-performed concert in Chicago, a historical recording from Chicago, previewing an upcoming Chicago concert, or featuring a Chicago artist," according to the station.
