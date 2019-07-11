Alligator watch captures attention, but not Chance the Snapper
The search for the Humboldt Park Lagoon alligator stretched into its third day Thursday, drawing more onlookers to the park on Chicago's West Side.
Chicago Bulls mascot Benny showed up. So did two people promoting a new horror movie about alligator attacks.
And a day camp in the park worked alligators into nature lessons.
But the good humor and natural curiosity have a dark underside -- the abuse of animals, the risk to others and the lawbreakers who insist on keeping illegal pets.
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.