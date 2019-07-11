Chicago

Alligator watch captures attention, but not Chance the Snapper

  • Madison Becnel, left, and Cassidy Platte hand out tickets to "Crawl," a movie about alligators, on Thursday at Chicago's Humboldt Park.

    Madison Becnel, left, and Cassidy Platte hand out tickets to "Crawl," a movie about alligators, on Thursday at Chicago's Humboldt Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

  • An alligator who has been nicknamed "Chance the Snapper" swims in the Humboldt Park Lagoon Wednesday morning.

    An alligator who has been nicknamed "Chance the Snapper" swims in the Humboldt Park Lagoon Wednesday morning. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

  • "Alligator Bob," an animal expert with the Chicago Herpetological Society, tries to find an alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon on Tuesday.

    "Alligator Bob," an animal expert with the Chicago Herpetological Society, tries to find an alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon on Tuesday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

The search for the Humboldt Park Lagoon alligator stretched into its third day Thursday, drawing more onlookers to the park on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago Bulls mascot Benny showed up. So did two people promoting a new horror movie about alligator attacks.

And a day camp in the park worked alligators into nature lessons.

But the good humor and natural curiosity have a dark underside -- the abuse of animals, the risk to others and the lawbreakers who insist on keeping illegal pets.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
8 local exotic animal sightings that show Humboldt Park alligator not so rare
Related Article
8 local exotic animal sightings that show Humboldt Park alligator not so rare
 
Chicago alligator, nicknamed Chance the Snapper, so far has eluded capture
Related Article
Chicago alligator, nicknamed Chance the Snapper, so far has eluded capture
 
Related Article
Chicago police investigators confirm alligator in lagoon
 
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 