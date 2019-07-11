Alligator watch captures attention, but not Chance the Snapper

"Alligator Bob," an animal expert with the Chicago Herpetological Society, tries to find an alligator in the Humboldt Park Lagoon on Tuesday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

An alligator who has been nicknamed "Chance the Snapper" swims in the Humboldt Park Lagoon Wednesday morning. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Madison Becnel, left, and Cassidy Platte hand out tickets to "Crawl," a movie about alligators, on Thursday at Chicago's Humboldt Park. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The search for the Humboldt Park Lagoon alligator stretched into its third day Thursday, drawing more onlookers to the park on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago Bulls mascot Benny showed up. So did two people promoting a new horror movie about alligator attacks.

And a day camp in the park worked alligators into nature lessons.

But the good humor and natural curiosity have a dark underside -- the abuse of animals, the risk to others and the lawbreakers who insist on keeping illegal pets.

