Police: Man had 171 Ecstasy pills, pot and 7-month-old baby in car during arrest

A Chicago man faces several felony charges after his arrest in which police seized 171 Ecstasy pills and five ounces of marijuana after a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near Hampshire with his 7-month-old baby in the car.

Stanley D. Sellers, Jr., 43, of the 7200 block of South Morgan Street, is charged with manufacture/delivery of 15 to 200 pills of Ecstasy, possession of Ecstasy, manufacture/delivery of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, all felonies, according to Kane County court records.

Sellers also is charged with misdemeanor child endangerment for having his 7-month-old infant in the car with the drugs, records show.

According to Illinois State Police, a trooper pulled over Sellers for traveling at 78 mph in a 70-mph zone and found he was driving on a revoked license revoked about 10:30 a.m. Friday as he was westbound on I-90 in Hampshire Township.

Troopers found the Ecstasy and marijuana during a search of the cabin in his 2019 white Hyundai, according to police.

Police estimated the combined street value of the drugs to be about $3,975.

On Jan 1. 2020, Illinois residents will be allowed to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana for recreational use. Sellers is charged with possessing nearly five times that amount.

If convicted of the most severe charge of manufacture/delivery of Ecstasy, Sellers faces a prison term ranging from six to 30 years with no chance of probation.

He is free after posting 10 percent of his $100,000 bail and is next due in court July 24.