One person taken to hospital, lanes closed after Prairie Grove crash

A person was taken to a hospital after a crash that shut down traffic on Route 176 in Prairie Grove, officials said.

Authorities responded at 5:25 p.m. to Route 176 and Bayview Beach Road to the scene of a sideswipe crash involving a Suzuki and a white sedan, according to Nunda Rural Fire Protection District Capt. Neil Austin.

The person in the white car ended up in a ditch 30 yards from where the crash occurred, Austin said, and was taken by paramedics to the hospital with minor injuries. The three people in the Suzuki declined to be taken to the hospital.