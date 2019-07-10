Major delays expected on Route 62 in Algonquin after pavement buckles

Algonquin police are warning of major traffic delays on westbound Route 62 at Ryan Parkway after the pavement buckled Wednesday.

The village issued a Nixle alert at 2:43 p.m. advising drivers to avoid the area for the next 24 hours. The pavement buckle on Algonquin Road is causing "significant traffic backups and other issues," the advisory says.

The roadway is passable, officials said, but drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.

Notifications were made to the Illinois Department of Transportation for repair.