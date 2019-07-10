Chicago alligator, nicknamed Chance the Snapper, so far has eluded capture
Dozens of people gathered Wednesday at the Humboldt Park Lagoon in Chicago to watch as efforts resumed to capture an alligator that had been spotted in the water the day before.
Local wrangler "Alligator Bob" had set traps earlier in the day, and the alligator at one point was spotted swimming near a duck in the water.
"This animal is safe right now -- we are hoping," said Bob, an animal expert with the Chicago Herpetological Society.
"But if we lose him when we try to get him in the trap, he's going to be one vicious animal; he's going to do anything he can because he's never been trapped before."
Twitter users have nicknamed the alligator Chance the Snapper.
• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
