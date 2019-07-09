Weekend Dundee Road closure in Inverness-Barrington area

Dundee Road in the Inverness and Barrington areas will be closed starting Saturday morning from Ela to Barrington roads, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Officials said the closure will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday, with Dundee reopening at 5 a.m. Monday, July 15. The closure is to accommodate the replacement of a crossroad culvert and is part of the Grove Avenue intersection improvement in Barrington.

Officials said local traffic will have access to Dundee over the weekend. The detour will be Barrington Road to Palatine Road to Ela Road.