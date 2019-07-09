South Elgin man accused of impersonating firefighter

A South Elgin man has been charged with impersonating a firefighter Monday during a traffic stop.

The Kane County state's attorney's office said in news release Tuesday that Guy M. Landmeier, 45, of the 1-99 block of South Conway Court, was stopped about 8:15 a.m. Monday at Route 56 and Hankes Road in Sugar Grove and identified himself as a firefighter, displaying a Rutland-Dundee Township Fire Protection District badge.

Police called the fire protection district and were told Landmeier hasn't been an employee since 2009 and should not be in possession of the badge, the news release said.

In court Monday, Kane County Associate Judge Keith Johnson ordered Landmeier to turn over any badges or other firefighter identification.

Landmeier is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 8 at the Kane County Judicial Center. If convicted, he faces a sentence ranging from probation to three years in prison, the state's attorney's office said.