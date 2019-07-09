'She didn't make it, Larry': Video of Barrington man confessing to shooting wife showed in court

The Barrington man charged with fatally shooting his wife during an argument over a coffee maker, told police in a recorded interview that he didn't know what made him angry enough to pull the trigger.

The 2½-hour video depicting Larry Lotz's Jan. 15, 2016 interview with Barrington Police was shown in open court Tuesday. Lotz, 69, is charged with first-degree murder and chose to have a bench trial presided over by Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel Shanes.

In the video, Lotz sat with two detectives and told them he and his wife, Karen Lotz, began arguing soon after she got home from work because he had left the coffee maker on. He retreated to a room in the garage that he called his man cave.

Lotz told the detectives he locked the door and went to his desk. When he heard his wife enter and resume yelling at him, he became so angry he pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot himself in the head, he told police.

"I cocked it, pulled the trigger and nothing happened," Lotz told detectives in the video.

When the gun wouldn't fire, he was going to set it on his desk, Lotz told police. But as his wife continued yelling at him, he said, he pointed the gun at her and started firing.

"I don't know how you become enraged over a stupid coffee pot," Lotz told police.

After around 20 minutes of the interview had passed, Lotz asked Det. Kevin Croke if his wife was alive.

"She didn't make it, Larry," Croke told Lotz on the video. Lotz put his head in his hands and wept.

Lotz was in court Tuesday while the video played. He mostly looked down at the table and occasionally wiped his eyes.

On the video, detectives asked Lotz several times why he shot his wife.

"That's what I can't tell you. I honestly don't know," he said. "I can't explain it. What explanation can you give for killing somebody?"

As the interview was ending, detectives asked Lotz if he had anything else important to tell them.

"Anything important to say? Well I ruined my kid's life, I ruined my life, I ruined her family's life," Lotz said. As the detectives stood up to leave, Lotz told them "You do what you got to do."

The portion of the video where Lotz is speaking with detectives is around 32 minutes long. Defense attorney Robert Hauser requested the entire 2-hour, 27-minute video be played -- it mostly consists of Lotz sitting alone in the interview room.

Hauser has said several times in court that Lotz suffers from PTSD, and he plans to use the condition as a defense at trial.

Lotz is free from jail on $3 million bail, but has been on a GPS home monitoring device since May 2016. Lotz, a Vietnam War veteran, was permitted to leave home confinement in February 2017 to be admitted into an in-house treatment facility for post-traumatic stress disorder at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago.