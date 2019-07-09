One injured in 4-vehicle crash in St. Charles
One person suffered injuries not considered life-threatening Monday night in a four-vehicle crash in St. Charles, police said.
The collision occurred at 6:41 p.m. on the 400 block of East Main Street, east of Smith Road, Deputy Chief Erik Mahan said.
The injured person was taken to the hospital, he said. No other injuries were reported.
Additional information was not immediately available Tuesday.
